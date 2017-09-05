Markets

Bonds extend gains as rand reaches R12.90 to the dollar

SA has now exited its technical recession, but it is unlikely the growth figure will significantly affect the Reserve Bank’s next interest-rate decision

05 September 2017 - 16:15 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK

South African bonds had extended earlier gains on Tuesday afternoon, tracking the rand after positive local GDP numbers for the second quarter.

GDP grew 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter, with the biggest boost coming from the agriculture‚ forestry and fishing sector — which rose by a one-third and contributed 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth.

SA has now exited its technical recession, but it is unlikely the growth figure will significantly affect the Reserve Bank’s next interest-rate decision, expected later in September.

Bank policy makers were likely to remain focused on the prospects for, and risks to, inflation and growth, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

At 3.30pm the R186 was bid at 8.47% from 8.505% and the R207 was at 7.17% from 7.18%.

The rand was at R12.9024 from R12.9684.

