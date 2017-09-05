Asian refiners enjoy better margins after Harvey, but this may be short-lived

Launceston — The window for refiners in Asia to make windfall profits by ramping up output to replace production lost in the US to Hurricane Harvey, appears to be fast closing.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter and a major supplier to many Asian refiners, hiked its official selling price for October more than expected.

The kingdom’s benchmark Arab Light grade was boosted by 55 US cents a barrel to a premium of 30c a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, the highest price since December 2016, and a greater rise than the 20c-50c increase expected in a Reuters survey ahead of the announcement.

Asian refiners would have already been bracing for higher prices from Saudi Arabia, but it appears that the hurricane may have prompted a bigger jump as the Saudis seek to achieve the dual aim of higher prices and tightening the crude market.

Asian refining margins hit a near two-year high on September 1 after flooding and other disruptions caused by Harvey knocked out about a quarter of US refining capacity, or about 4.5-million barrels per day.

A typical refinery in Singapore processing Dubai crude is now enjoying a profit margin of about $10.21 a barrel, according to Reuters data, well above the moving 365-day average of $6.80.

Refiners across Asia have ramped up output to ship products to the US, and to markets that are usually supplied by US refineries.

But how long the party lasts is moot, with the price of US petrol futures dropping more than 3% on Monday as some of the affected refineries began restarting operations.

The risk for Asian refiners is that the boost to margins from Harvey lasts a relatively short time, while the crunch to profits from higher crude prices from major suppliers such as Saudi Arabia is more sustained.

Price hike, supply cuts

If the Saudis also follow through on their commitment to reduce exports, and not just output, then Asian refiners face the double whammy of lower supplies and higher prices.

Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on July 24 that his country would limit crude exports to 6.6-million barrels per day in August, almost 1-million barrels per day below levels a year ago.

Official figures for August, as reported by the Joint Oil Data Initiative, are still a couple of months away but there is preliminary evidence from tanker-tracking data that suggests the Saudis have indeed cut exports.

The Saudis have also cut crude allocations to customers globally by about 520,000 barrels per day for September, Reuters reported on August 8, citing an industry source.

Asian refiners, assuming they aim to keep run rates steady, will have to source crude from other suppliers, in addition to paying the Saudis more for reduced allocations.

This is likely to bump up the price of crude grades similar to what the Saudis supply.

The balancing act for the Saudis is weighing how much they can increase prices and lower supply against how quickly their Asian customers can find alternatives.

Certainly, it is likely US crude exports from both offshore Gulf of Mexico and onshore shale basins in Texas will recover far more quickly than the region’s devastated refineries.

This raises the possibility of more US crude flowing to Asia to replace barrels not being supplied by Saudi Arabia, other members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and their allies in the November agreement to cut crude output.

Overall, Harvey has thrown a spanner in the global crude works, forcing producers and buyers to once again alter tactics, with the likely winners far from decided.

Reuters