Rand weaker ahead of US non-farm payrolls data

The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Friday just before midday, ahead of the release of US non-farm payrolls data.

The data, which is expected at 2.30pm local time, guides the Federal Reserve in its interest rate decisions.

An up-tick in the number of jobs created in June is anticipated. Forecasts for new jobs created range between 177,000 and 180,000 from the 138,000 new jobs reported for May.

The local currency has not completely recovered from its losses after the ANC’s proposal on Wednesday to nationalise the Reserve Bank. The rand lost 1.44% to the dollar on the day.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the rand over-reacted to news of the Reserve Bank nationalisation. "The market, however, failed to recover on Thursday and with the global environment deteriorating, risks for further rand losses remain."

At 11.30am, the rand was at R13.4563 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.4311, at R15.3651 to the euro from R15.3456 and at R17.3876 to the pound from R17.4228.

The euro was at $1.1418 from $1.1424.