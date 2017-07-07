The rand weakened against major currencies on Friday morning, as markets waited for US job numbers later in the day.

The US nonfarm payrolls figures for June are due out on Friday, and will be watched closely as the US Federal Reserve contemplates a third interest rate increase for this year.

A consensus forecast from economists polled by Bloomberg was for 178‚000 new jobs to be created in June‚ from the less-than-expected 138‚000 new jobs reported for May.

Disappointing US nonfarm payrolls data could mean a more measured approach to the Federal Reserve’s current cycle of increasing interest rates.

Minutes released by the European Central Bank on Thursday showed that the bank was worried about how best to communicate increasing confidence in the eurozone economy without roiling markets‚ Dow Jones Newsire said.

Nedbank analysts said economic data releases from Europe would precede the jobs numbers, but the jobs data would remain the focus.

A possible trading range before this was R13.33-R13.53 to the dollar, said Nedbank.

At 9am, the rand was at R13.4693 to the dollar from R13.4311.

It was at R15.3750 to the euro from R15.3456 and at R17.4498 to the pound from R17.4228.

The euro was at $1.1415 from $1.1424.