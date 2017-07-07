Markets

Rand steady as market digests strong US nonfarm payroll data

The US economy created 222,000 jobs in June, much higher than the consensus expectation of 174,000

07 July 2017 - 16:31 Maarten Mittner
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand remained firmer against the dollar in afternoon trade on Friday, though it was off its intraday best as the dollar gained on US nonfarm payroll data which came in better than expected.

Nonfarm payroll data is widely viewed as the most important economic data for the world’s largest economy.

US jobs growth far outstrips expectations

The surprisingly strong increase in nonfarm payrolls makes it much more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year
World
2 hours ago

The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3%. Average hourly earnings climbed 0.2% on the month, below expectations of 0.3% growth.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 2.5% in June compared with a year earlier, little changed from previous months.

Higher wages would be the clearest sign yet that inflation was likely to pick up in the future, but we haven’t seen the tighter labour market reflected yet.
Craig Erlam, Oanda

The dollar strengthened on the data, an indication that the market was pricing in further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve Bank this year, but with a reduced hawkish bias.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said people were looking for signs that the labour market remained on track but, arguably more importantly, that wages were rising. "Higher wages would be the clearest sign yet that inflation was likely to pick up in the future, but we haven’t seen the tighter labour market reflected yet," Erlam said.

Higher inflation is important for the Fed in the rate-increasing process, as higher rates in a low inflationary environment can fuel deflationary tendencies, especially against the backdrop of lower oil prices. This would be undesirable for the US economy.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.3676 to the dollar from R13.4311, after firming to R13.3049 earlier.

The local currency was at R15.2376 to the euro from R15.3456 and at R17.2289 to the pound from R17.4228.

The euro was at $1.1399 from $1.1424.

