Rand steady as market digests strong US nonfarm payroll data

The dollar strengthened on the data, an indication that the market was pricing in further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve Bank this year, but with a reduced hawkish bias.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said people were looking for signs that the labour market remained on track but, arguably more importantly, that wages were rising. "Higher wages would be the clearest sign yet that inflation was likely to pick up in the future, but we haven’t seen the tighter labour market reflected yet," Erlam said.

Higher inflation is important for the Fed in the rate-increasing process, as higher rates in a low inflationary environment can fuel deflationary tendencies, especially against the backdrop of lower oil prices. This would be undesirable for the US economy.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.3676 to the dollar from R13.4311, after firming to R13.3049 earlier.

The local currency was at R15.2376 to the euro from R15.3456 and at R17.2289 to the pound from R17.4228.

The euro was at $1.1399 from $1.1424.