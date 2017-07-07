Markets

Rand perks up after US jobs data better than expected in June

The US added 222,000 jobs in June, the largest increase since February, which saw the rand firm from R13.46 to R13.36 against the dollar

07 July 2017 - 15:52 Ray Fauré
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand firmed after US nonfarm payrolls data came in better than expected, as the dollar pared earlier gains with some investors betting that stagnant wage growth made it less likely the US Federal Reserve will raise rates in the next few months.

Data released by the US Labour Department on Friday afternoon showed the economy adding a seasonally adjusted 222,000 jobs in June, the largest increase since February, and stronger than economists expected, which was about 177,000.

Meanwhile, revisions showed job growth was better in April and May than previously thought, Dow Jones Newswires reported. It said the US economy has created an average of 194,000 jobs over the past three months.

This compares favourably to a monthly average of 166,000 during the first quarter, and a monthly average of 187,000 for all of last year.

The unemployment rate rose last month by a 10th of a percentage point to 4.4%, edging up from the lowest level since May 2001. The higher unemployment rate reflects that more Americans entered the labour force in June, but not all of them found jobs, Dow Jones reported.

"While the jobs report was very solid, it doesn't help the inflation picture in the US," it quoted Joe Manimbo, a strategist at Western Union, as saying. The weak wage growth "points to subdued inflation, and inflation is going to be the ticket to another rate hike".

The better than expected US jobs data saw the rand firm from R13.46 to R13.36 against the dollar.

