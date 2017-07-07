Rand perks up after US jobs data better than expected in June

The rand firmed after US nonfarm payrolls data came in better than expected, as the dollar pared earlier gains with some investors betting that stagnant wage growth made it less likely the US Federal Reserve will raise rates in the next few months.

Data released by the US Labour Department on Friday afternoon showed the economy adding a seasonally adjusted 222,000 jobs in June, the largest increase since February, and stronger than economists expected, which was about 177,000.

Meanwhile, revisions showed job growth was better in April and May than previously thought, Dow Jones Newswires reported. It said the US economy has created an average of 194,000 jobs over the past three months.