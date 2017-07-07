Oil prices turn down again at the end of a roller-coaster week

Singapore — Oil prices fell more than 1% early on Friday, with US crude futures dipping below $45 a barrel as news of a rise in US production added to earlier reports that Opec output was also on the rise.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading down 59c or 1.2% at $47.52 a barrel by 2.26am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $44.94 a barrel, down 58c or 1.3%.

News of the production rise outweighed positive sentiment from falling US crude and petrol inventories.

"Oil prices were initially stronger on the back of the better than expected drawdown in inventories…. However, the exuberance was short-lived, as the market turned its attention to another increase in US production," ANZ bank said on Friday.

US crude inventories fell by 6.3-million barrels in the week to June 30, to 502.9-million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Petrol stocks fell by 3.7-million barrels, to 237.3-million barrels.

The data suggested strong demand in the US but this was offset by a 1% rise in weekly US oil production to 9.34-million barrels a day. That amounts to an increase of more than 10% since mid-2016.

The rising US output comes as supplies from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) rose for a second month in a row in June, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research, despite its pledge to hold back production between January this year and March 2018.

Opec exported 25.92-million barrels a day in June, 450,000 barrels a day more than in May and 1.9-million barrels a day more than a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley said that if Opec was unable to balance the market, change would likely be forced on it by oil prices.

The US bank said that a WTI price of $46-$50 a barrel would likely prevent US production from rising in the mid to long term, but that "prices will need to be in the low $40s" for US output to fall significantly.

Morgan Stanley said it expected "WTI sub-$50 a barrel to mid-2018".

Reuters