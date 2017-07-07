Oil prices fall 3% as market still oversupplied with US production rising 1%

London — Oil prices fell 3% on Friday after data showed US production rose last week, just as oil cartel Opec exports hit a 2017 high, casting doubt over efforts by producers to curb oversupply.

Global benchmark Brent futures were down $1.43, or 3%, at $46.68 a barrel at 11.16am GMT, after falling to as low as $46.63, its weakest level in more than a week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $44.14 a barrel, down $1.38 or 3%. Their session low of $44.05 was also the lowest in more than a week.

"We’re seeing some head scratching today. Following a sharp rally, which was mostly driven by short-covering, the failure of Brent to break back above $50 earlier in the week has once again given sellers appetite for sending it lower," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

On Thursday, weekly US government data showed that US oil production rose 1% to 9.34-million barrels per day (bpd), correcting a drop in the previous week that was attributed to once-off maintenance and hurricane shutdowns.

The rise in US output coincides with exports from Opec climbing for a second consecutive month in June to the highest this year. Russia, which is co-operating with Opec in a deal to stem oil production, said on Friday that it was ready to consider revising the parameters of the deal if need be. President Vladimir Putin, attending the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, said he wanted to continue co-operating with other countries to reduce price volatility.

The market largely ignored news from the US Energy Information Administration that US crude inventories fell by 6.3-million barrels in the week to June 30 to 502.9-million barrels, the lowest since January.

The push-and-pull between bearish and bullish factors will keep volatility high, said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro. "In the near term, this leaves us with a volatile trading range of roughly $45 to $50 a barrel."

If Opec was unable to balance the market, change would likely be forced on it by oil prices, said Morgan Stanley. The US bank said a WTI price of $46 to $50 a barrel would likely prevent US production rising in the medium to long term, but "prices will need to be in the low $40s" for US output to fall significantly.

Morgan Stanley said it expected WTI to remain below $50 until mid-2018.

Reuters