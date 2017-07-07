Nasdaq’s 1% drop sets gloomy tone for JSE

A slump in US stocks on Thursday — the Nasdaq index fell 1%, the S&P 500 index 0.94%, and the Dow Jones Industrial index 0.74% — set a downbeat tone for Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning.

The growing chance of the European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rates caused the Euro Stoxx 50 to fall 0.47% on Thursday. The weakening rand limited the drop for its JSE-listed tracker, dbx-eu, which fell 0.08% to R52.95.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.93% and Tokyo’s Topix index was down 0.55% at 6.30am on Friday morning.

The rand was trading at R13.42/$, R15.33/€ and R17.41/£.

The South African Reserve Bank is scheduled to release June’s foreign exchange reserves at 8am on Friday. The consensus of a poll of economists done by Trading Economics is reserves will have remained close to May’s $47.24bn.

Sasol, which fell 0.63% to R372.88 on Thursday, may continue to follow international oil prices down on Friday. Brent crude oil was 0.75% lower at $47.51 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) 0.86% at $44.91 a barrel. Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate price tracking exchange traded note fell 0.24% to R8.33 on Thursday.

The drop in oil prices was attributed to rising US production.