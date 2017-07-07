MARKET WRAP: JSE all share ends week higher in choppy trade

The all share ended the day on a weaker note, slipping below the 52,000-point level to 51,900.30 points, 0.74% off on Friday. However, it ended the week 0.56% higher, the third successive week on the upside, as resources outperformed on a weaker rand despite sharp falls in oil and silver affecting commodities prices.

As local political issues influenced the market, and with global equity markets under pressure ahead of looming interest rate increases, the all share is still 2.46% up in 2017.

As the market eyed this week’s manufacturing and mining data for clues as to the prospects of higher GDP growth, market sentiment was dominated by the release of US nonfarm payroll data on Friday. Employment numbers came in higher than expected, resulting in risk-off trade hitting local banks and retailers hard.

However, the risk-off trade was more muted than expected as US inflationary pressures remain subdued, with average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rising an annual 2.5% in June. This mitigated an overly zealous, hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve, supporting the Dow Jones, which was up 0.28% in early evening trade on Friday.

Market heavyweight Naspers closed 0.77% lower at R2,474.71 on Friday, ending the week 2.76% lower, the second weaker weekly performance in a row. Trading at high valuations, investors have become more skittish about Naspers’s prospects following the issuance of a $1bn bond that will partially be used for the settlement of existing debt. The debt was graded at one notch above sub-investment or junk status by Moody’s.

Global mining stocks had a good week, with Anglo American gaining 3.37% and BHP 7.33%.

It was a subdued week for gold stocks with the gold index edging up a weekly 0.35%.

After initially standing firm on the US jobs data, the rand weakened in later trade. The euro was at $1.1392 from $1.1424.

Bond yields continued their gradual retreat from the beginning of the week as US bonds were sold off ahead of an expected higher interest rate environment. The yield on the R186 was at 8.94% from 8.91%.

The futures market followed a weaker JSE. The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.79% lower at 45,850 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,702 from Thursday’s 20,392.

