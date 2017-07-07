JSE extends losses in cautious trade ahead of US nonfarm payrolls report

The JSE extended losses at lunchtime on Friday, but trading volumes were relatively light, suggesting that investors were reticent to take new positions ahead of the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report in the afternoon.

The all share index was down 0.84% at 51,845.4 points, in a broad-based retreat that included industrial and financial stocks, as well as resources.

The weaker rand held little sway on the local share market, which has been very choppy throughout the week.

"Weakness in US markets overnight has filtered through to global markets this morning," IG senior market analyst Shaun Murison said.

The US nonfarm payrolls report may help shape the US Federal Reserve’s outlook on interest rates. The world’s largest economy is expected to have created 177,000 jobs in June, according to Trading Economics, from 138,000 in May.

Leading European markets were mostly lower at midday, following a weaker session in Asia.

Oil prices were under renewed pressure, with the international benchmark dropping 1.96% to $46.93 a barrel, bringing losses to just more than 4% in the week.

Among some individual stocks on the JSE, African Rainbow Minerals was off 2.25% at R95.20, with AngloGold Ashanti losing 2.37% to R129.16 and Impala Platinum dropping 2.87% to R36.57.

Barclays Africa fell 2.09% to R139.41 and Nedbank dropped 2.05% to R205.61.

Leading food producers took strain, with Tiger Brands dropping 2.07% to R370.12 and Pioneer Foods losing 2.42% to R133.52.

Woolworths was off 3.18% to R60.31, following a broker downgrade.

Telecoms group Telkom was down 2.06% to R62.38 while investment group Remgro lost 1.92% to R211.10. Private equity group Brait was down 1.95% to R60.84.