JSE closes weaker in broad-based losses
The JSE is down as the market digests US jobs data and the prospect of monetary policy tightening in both Europe and the US
The JSE all share pared earlier losses amid muted trade on Friday, after the release of US jobs numbers that were widely interpreted as reaffirming the prospect of tighter monetary policy from September.
Data released by the US Labour Department on Friday showed the economy added a seasonally adjusted 222‚000 jobs in June‚ higher than the market forecast of 178,000. US markets shrugged off the data, which also showed wage growth failed to accelerate, and were trading higher in early evening trade.
The all share was 0.72% lower at 51,900.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 off 0.72%.
Banks lost 1.32%, gold miners 2.93%, and platinums 2.92%.
Industrials lost 0.56%, general retailers 1.6%, and resources 0.96%.
The all share ended the week up 0.56%.
Diversified miner BHP lost 0.58% to R214.29, and Anglo American 0.85% to R181.43.
Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.46% to R176.39 and Assore 1.28% to R194.46.
Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev lifted 1.75% to R1,493.87 and Richemont 0.62% to R108.22.
Among industrials, Bidvest lost 2.68% to R155.52 and Imperial holdings 1.61% to R160.50.
Gold miners were under pressure from weaker commodity prices.
AngloGold Ashanti lost 3.82% to R127.24, Goldfields 2.08% to R46.03, Sibanye 2.52% to R15.09, and Harmony 2.72% to R21.08.
FirstRand was down 1.37% to R48.13, Standard Bank 1.14% to R144.45, and Barclays Africa 2.17% to R139.29.
MTN shed 1.49% to R115.75 and Telkom 1.35% to R62.83.
Ascendis Health lost 1.98% to R21.26 while Adcock Ingram gained 1.71% to R60.63.
The prospect of synchronised monetary policy tightening from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve weighed on global equity markets this week. The resulting risk-off sentiment pressured emerging markets, analysts said.
Despite the lack of wage growth, the latest employment report would likely still encourage the Fed to continue to normalise monetary policy, said Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.
At the JSE close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.31% in early trade.
European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 up 0.16% and the CAC 40 down 0.21%.
The platinum price was down 0.6% to $902.39 an ounce and gold 1.11%% to $1,210.96. Brent crude lost 2.59% to $46.63 a barrel.
