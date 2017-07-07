Markets

JSE closes weaker in broad-based losses

The JSE is down as the market digests US jobs data and the prospect of monetary policy tightening in both Europe and the US

07 July 2017 - 18:15 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE all share pared earlier losses amid muted trade on Friday, after the release of US jobs numbers that were widely interpreted as reaffirming the prospect of tighter monetary policy from September.

Data released by the US Labour Department on Friday showed the economy added a seasonally adjusted 222‚000 jobs in June‚ higher than the market forecast of 178,000. US markets shrugged off the data, which also showed wage growth failed to accelerate, and were trading higher in early evening trade.

US jobs growth far outstrips expectations

The surprisingly strong increase in nonfarm payrolls makes it much more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year
World
5 hours ago

The all share was 0.72% lower at 51,900.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 off 0.72%.

Banks lost 1.32%, gold miners 2.93%, and platinums 2.92%.

Industrials lost 0.56%, general retailers 1.6%, and resources 0.96%.

The all share ended the week up 0.56%.

Diversified miner BHP lost 0.58% to R214.29, and Anglo American 0.85% to R181.43.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.46% to R176.39 and Assore 1.28% to R194.46.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev lifted 1.75% to R1,493.87 and Richemont 0.62% to R108.22.

Among industrials, Bidvest lost 2.68% to R155.52 and Imperial holdings 1.61% to R160.50.

Gold miners were under pressure from weaker commodity prices.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 3.82% to R127.24, Goldfields 2.08% to R46.03, Sibanye 2.52% to R15.09, and Harmony 2.72% to R21.08.

FirstRand was down 1.37% to R48.13, Standard Bank 1.14% to R144.45, and Barclays Africa 2.17% to R139.29.

MTN shed 1.49% to R115.75 and Telkom 1.35% to R62.83.

Ascendis Health lost 1.98% to R21.26 while Adcock Ingram gained 1.71% to R60.63.

The prospect of synchronised monetary policy tightening from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve weighed on global equity markets this week. The resulting risk-off sentiment pressured emerging markets, analysts said.

Risk-on stocks slump as US jobs growth underpins Fed’s hawkish stance

Bond markets are increasingly affecting forex and equity markets, AXA strategists say, drawing parallels with moves seen in 2013 during the so-called ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Despite the lack of wage growth, the latest employment report would likely still encourage the Fed to continue to normalise monetary policy, said Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

At the JSE close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.31% in early trade.

European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 up 0.16% and the CAC 40 down 0.21%.

The platinum price was down 0.6% to $902.39 an ounce and gold 1.11%% to $1,210.96. Brent crude lost 2.59% to $46.63 a barrel.

Oil prices fall 3% as market still oversupplied with US production rising 1%

US crude inventories fall to their lowest since January as Russia is ready to consider revising the Opec output deal parameters to reduce price ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Bonds mixed as US jobs figures for June fail to show wage growth

But despite the lack of wage growth, the jobs report will still encourage the Fed to normalise monetary policy, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand steady as market digests strong US nonfarm payroll data

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.3676 to the dollar; US economy created 222,000 jobs in June, much higher than the consensus expectation of 174,000
Markets
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nasdaq’s 1% drop sets gloomy tone for JSE
Markets
2.
Rand back under R13.40/$ after 2% dive
Markets
3.
Rand weaker ahead of US non-farm payrolls data
Markets
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Rand outlook uncertain with US Fed ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses steam after firm opening ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.