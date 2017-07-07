JSE closes weaker in broad-based losses

The all share was 0.72% lower at 51,900.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 off 0.72%.

Banks lost 1.32%, gold miners 2.93%, and platinums 2.92%.

Industrials lost 0.56%, general retailers 1.6%, and resources 0.96%.

The all share ended the week up 0.56%.

Diversified miner BHP lost 0.58% to R214.29, and Anglo American 0.85% to R181.43.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.46% to R176.39 and Assore 1.28% to R194.46.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev lifted 1.75% to R1,493.87 and Richemont 0.62% to R108.22.

Among industrials, Bidvest lost 2.68% to R155.52 and Imperial holdings 1.61% to R160.50.

Gold miners were under pressure from weaker commodity prices.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 3.82% to R127.24, Goldfields 2.08% to R46.03, Sibanye 2.52% to R15.09, and Harmony 2.72% to R21.08.

FirstRand was down 1.37% to R48.13, Standard Bank 1.14% to R144.45, and Barclays Africa 2.17% to R139.29.

MTN shed 1.49% to R115.75 and Telkom 1.35% to R62.83.

Ascendis Health lost 1.98% to R21.26 while Adcock Ingram gained 1.71% to R60.63.

The prospect of synchronised monetary policy tightening from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve weighed on global equity markets this week. The resulting risk-off sentiment pressured emerging markets, analysts said.