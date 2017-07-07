Gold edges down, but could get boost from US jobs data

London — Gold ticked lower on Friday as a stronger dollar and higher yields weighed on the market ahead of US jobs data later in the day.

The US nonfarm payrolls numbers are being watched for more clues on further rate increases.

"Both nominal and real rates have been ticking higher and that’s been putting gold under pressure," UBS precious metals strategist Joni Teves said.

"But we think gold should be supported overall so we do see value around these levels."

UBS has a three-month price target of $1,300.

Gold has shed about 6% since touching a seven-month peak of $1,295.97 on June 6.

Spot gold edged down 0.3% to $1,221.06 an ounce by 10.36am GMT on Friday. It has dropped 1.6% this week and is set for its biggest weekly fall since the week of May 5.

US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2% to $1,220.90/oz.

The dollar hit a seven-week high against the yen after the Bank of Japan increased its purchases of government bonds, expanding monetary policy at a time when other major central banks are moving towards tightening.

US Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields touching nearly eight-week highs.

Dollar-denominated bullion typically loses value when the greenback and US Treasury bond rates rise since the metal does not bear interest.

The dollar could get a further boost from US nonfarm payrolls data at 12.30pm GMT, expected to show an increase of 179,000 jobs last month, which would be a sign of labour market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate rise this year.

"We are somewhat concerned about gold’s ability to hold up and see more weakness that could set in, especially if Friday’s payroll number sets off another spike in US yields," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Silver fell 1.2% to $15.81/oz. Earlier in the session, silver touched $14.86/oz, its lowest in 15 months, which appeared to have been driven by an accidental order, according to traders. It is down 4.2% on the week.

Palladium fell 0.1% to $833.50/oz after hitting its lowest since June 2 earlier in the session.

Platinum dropped 1.1% to $899.60/oz. It is down about 2% so far this week.

