Futures track JSE all share lower despite stronger Dow

07 July 2017 - 18:24 Karl Gernetzky
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
South African futures were weaker on Friday after the JSE all share posted broad-based losses.

All indices on the JSE all share ended the day down, after the release of US non-farm payroll data.

The US economy created 222‚000 jobs in June‚ much higher than the consensus expectation of 178‚000. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3%.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 2.5% in June compared with a year earlier‚ little changed from previous months.

The all share was 0.74% lower at 51‚900.30 points and the blue-chip top-40 off 0.72%.

Banks lost 1.32%‚ gold miners 2.93%‚ and platinums 2.92%.

Industrials lost 0.56%‚ general retailers 1.6% and resources 0.96%.

The all share ended the week up 0.56%.

In early evening trade, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.25% to 21,373.53 points.

At 5.40pm, the rand was at R13.4454 from R13.4311.

Brent crude was down 2.28% to $46.78.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.79% at 45,850 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,702 from Thursday’s 20,392.

