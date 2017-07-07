Bonds weaker ahead of US jobs report

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning as market focus shifted to US nonfarm payrolls data for June.

The report is an important indicator of the health of the US economy growth and informs the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

The Dow Jones Newswires reported that the consensus was for 177,000 new jobs to have been created, which would be a healthy rise from the disappointing 138,000 in May.

The global bond yield rally continues, after showing signs of slowing down earlier in the week.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said yields in three key economic regions — the US, the UK and Asia — were all edging marginally higher, creating a more volatile trading environment for risk assets. "This tonality is likely to persist until the commencement of the second-quarter earnings season."

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Gordon Kerr said the price action was making for "a deadly combination for the local market as yields continue to rise, breaking above the 8.85% area and looking to target 9%".

Foreigners continued to sell out of the local bond market, with many locals waiting to see if the market could stabilise before stepping in again, said Kerr.

At 9am the R186 was bid at 8.94% from Thursday’s 8.91% and the R207 at 7.79% from 7.75%