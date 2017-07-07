Markets

Bonds weaken in risk-off trade ahead of US jobs data

07 July 2017 - 12:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were weaker shortly before midday on Friday, as markets waited for the US nonfarm payrolls data.

Investor interest in emerging-market bonds has come off somewhat in the past two weeks, after signs from both US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials that monetary policy tightening should begin later this year.

Despite the risk-off sentiment, local investors have seen value in South African bonds as foreign investors sold them off, analysts have said.

Foreigners continued to sell South African bonds, but many locals were waiting to see if the market stabilised before they stepped in again, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr. SA’s economic and inflationary outlooks remain supportive of bonds, he said.

Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen has pencilled in a third interest rate increase this year and three for next year. But analysts have said there is some scepticism in the markets regarding the Fed’s expectation that economic growth in the US is picking up.

Disappointing US non-farm payroll data could mean a more measured approach to the Fed’s cycle of increasing interest rates.

A consensus forecast from economists polled by Bloomberg was for 178,000 new jobs to be created in June from the less-than-expected 138,000 new jobs reported for May.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.94% from Thursday’s 8.91% and the R207 at 7.77% from 7.75%.

The rand was at R13.4569 to the dollar from R13.4311.

JSE slumps on lower global markets as ECB prepares for monetary policy change

Focus was on Naspers, after ratings agency Moody’s assigned its latest $1bn bond issuance a rating just one notch above junk
2 hours ago

Rand weakens, markets wait for US jobs numbers

The US nonfarm payrolls release is the focus, with the US Federal Reserve divided on the direction of monetary policy for the rest of the year
4 hours ago

