Bonds mixed as US jobs figures for June fail to show wage growth

But despite the lack of wage growth, the jobs report will still encourage the Fed to normalise monetary policy, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings says

07 July 2017 - 16:35 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were mixed on Friday afternoon, after US employers added more jobs than expected in June but wage growth in the world’s largest economy did not accelerate.

The US created 222,000 new jobs in June, while the jobs number for May was revised from 138,000 to 152,000.

A consensus forecast from economists polled by Bloomberg was for 178,000 new jobs to be created in June.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 2.5% in June compared with a year earlier, little changed from prior months, reported Dow Jones Newswires. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from the forecast of 4.3%, the newswire said.

While widely viewed as the most important economic report from the US, arguably more important is data showing wages were rising. Higher wages were the clearest sign inflation was likely to pick up, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Despite the lack of wage growth, the latest employment report would still tend to encourage the Federal Reserve to normalise monetary policy, said Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

Investor interest in emerging-market bonds has waned following signs in June from both US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials that monetary policy tightening should begin later this year.

Fed chairperson Janet Yellen had pencilled in a third interest-rate increase this year and three for 2018. But analysts had said there was some scepticism in the markets regarding the Fed’s expectation that inflationary pressure in the US was building.

At 3.30pm, the R186 was bid at 8.915% from Thursday’s 8.91% and the R207 at 7.725% from 7.75%.

The rand was at R13.3676 to the dollar from R13.4311.

