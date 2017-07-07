Bonds mixed as US jobs figures for June fail to show wage growth

South African bonds were mixed on Friday afternoon, after US employers added more jobs than expected in June but wage growth in the world’s largest economy did not accelerate.

The US created 222,000 new jobs in June, while the jobs number for May was revised from 138,000 to 152,000.

A consensus forecast from economists polled by Bloomberg was for 178,000 new jobs to be created in June.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 2.5% in June compared with a year earlier, little changed from prior months, reported Dow Jones Newswires. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from the forecast of 4.3%, the newswire said.