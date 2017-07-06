US stocks data help oil eke out a small bounce from the previous day’s rout

Singapore — Oil prices recovered some ground on Thursday on strong US demand, but analysts cautioned that oversupply would continue to drag on markets after a steep fall in the previous session.

Brent crude futures were 34c or 0.7% stronger at $48.13 a barrel at 5.13am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had gained 32c or 0.7% to $45.45 a barrel.

The gains reflected firm fuel demand in the US, where data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday showed that US crude inventories fell by 5.8-million barrels in the week to June 30, to 503.7-million.

"Prices have managed to recover ever so slightly after API released its inventory data which showed US crude inventories falling," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Overall market conditions remain weak, though.

Prices tumbled about 4% on Wednesday on rising exports by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), despite its pledge to hold back production between January this year and March 2018 to prop up prices.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also pointed out that inventories of Organisation of Economic Co-operating and Development (OECD) countries were higher than anticipated.

"Against expectations, OECD total oil inventories are still above 3-billion barrels and the recovery in Libyan and Nigerian supplies, coupled with a fast return of US shale, should prevent steep stock draws ahead," the bank said, adding that output was set to rise further.

It said it was cutting its WTI forecasts to an average $47 a barrel this year and $50 in 2018, down from $52 and $53 previously.

The bank cut its average Brent forecasts to $50 this year and $52 a barrel in 2018, down from $54 and $56 before.

Opec exported 25.92-million barrels a day in June, 450,000 barrels a day above May and 1.9 million barrels a day more than a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research.

Bernstein Research reduced its average Brent crude price forecasts for 2017 and 2018 to $50 a barrel each, down from $60 and $70 previously.

Bernstein said the reduction was a result of an expected increase in US shale oil output, especially from the Permian field.

Bernstein also said nonshale supply additions outside Opec would likely exceed or match production declines of mature fields.

Denmark’s Saxo Bank said oil prices could rise towards $55 a barrel in the coming months, but it expected lower prices towards the end of the year and into 2018, especially if Opec and Russia fail to extend the production cut deal beyond the first quarter of 2018.

Reuters