Rand remains weak as markets wait for US jobs numbers on Friday

The rand kept to its weaker bias against hard currencies on Thursday afternoon, as market focus shifted from the ANC proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank to the release of US nonfarm jobs numbers on Friday.

The local currency fell as much as 2% to the dollar on Wednesday after a proposal from the ANC to nationalise the Reserve Bank. The party had guaranteed the preservation the Bank’s independence.

By 3.30pm, the rand had recovered from its worst intraday levels and was at R13.4224 to the dollar from R13.3835.

It was at R15.2809 to the euro from R15.1940 and at R17.3731 to the pound from R17.313.

The euro was at $1.1355 from $1.1352.

The ANC proposal aligned SA with international practice regarding central bank ownership and had unnecessarily spooked the market, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce.

Currency markets were also in limbo ahead of the US jobs numbers out on Friday, he said. Disappointing US nonfarm payroll data could mean a more measured approach to the Federal Reserve’s current cycle of increasing interest rates.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the minutes of the June Federal Reserve Bank meeting, and subsequent comments from officials, suggested a growing likelihood that the Fed would initiate its balance sheet run-off plan in September.

