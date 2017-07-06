Markets

Rand remains on weakening path

06 July 2017 - 12:29 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was weaker against major currencies shortly before midday on Thursday, following the ANC’s proposal on Wednesday to nationalise the Reserve Rank.

The local currency shed about 2% on Wednesday, shortly after the proposal, which was made at the party’s national policy conference, sparked concern about the Bank’s independence.

However, the rand was able to recover some of its losses, ending the day 1.44% weaker against the dollar.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the rand had overreacted to the proposal, but it was unlikely that the losses would be recouped rapidly.

At 11.32am the rand was at R13.4415 to the dollar from R13.3835 and at R15.2724 to the euro from R15.1940 and at R17.3932 to the pound from R17.3130.

The euro was at $1.1362 from $1.1352.

"It is clear the market is still very nervous and it is going to take a lot to get the rand to gain and very little to get the rand to weaken again," said Cairns.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back under R13.40/$ after 2% dive
Markets
2.
Bonds weaker following calls to nationalise the ...
Markets
3.
Rand jittery after ANC proposal to nationalise ...
Markets
4.
JSE higher on weaker rand and as Naspers recovers
Markets
5.
Rand weakens after ANC resolves to nationalise ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand jittery after ANC proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank
Markets

ANC loses patience with Reserve Bank’s quirky ownership structure
National

Public protector sets scene for mammoth legal standoff over Absa, Reserve Bank
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.