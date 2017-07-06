Rand jittery after ANC proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank

The rand was wobbly on Thursday morning, suggesting that the market was still unsettled over the ANC’s proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

The local currency fell as much as 2% to the dollar following the proposal, which analysts said cast a shadow on the independence of the central bank.

Economist Raymond Parsons said the recommendation challenged the status of the Bank. "Yet it may also not even be a completely practical step but that does not mean it is also harmless," Parsons said.

"Although there is no immediate net effect, the question is whether it will result in more direction of policy and a change in the [Bank’s] mandate in future.

For its part, the ruling party sought to allay market jitters, saying it would guarantee the independence of the central bank, which rating agencies have previously cited as counting in SA’s favour in terms of institutional strength.

The role of the Bank has come under scrutiny since Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendation late in June that the mandate of the Bank be tweaked to look after the socioeconomic wellbeing of the citizens, rather than protecting the value of the rand.

The Bank, Parliament and the Treasury plan to challenge Mkhwebane’s recommendation in court.

The government would gain nothing in terms of concrete ability to direct the Reserve Bank through simple ownership and the Bank’s mandate remained the bigger issue, said Nomura emerging market economist Peter Attard Montalto

At 9.21am, the rand was at R13.4457 to the dollar from R13.3835 and at R15.2668 to the euro from R15.1940. It was at R17.3909 to the pound from R17.3130.

The euro was at $1.1355 from $1.1352.