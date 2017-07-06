Rand hedges and industrials drag JSE lower on equity markets pressure

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as the all share was dragged lower by losses among rand hedges and media company Naspers, despite rand weakness.

A softer rand usually supports dual-listed shares, but US and European markets were sharply down after clear signals that tighter monetary policies in the US and the eurozone were likely to begin in September.

At 5pm, the rand was at R13.4342 to the dollar from R13.3835.

The all share was 0.38% lower at 52,285.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.52% lower. Industrials lost 0.78% and resources 0.12%.

Banks gained 0.18%, property 0.17%, and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

BHP gained 0.96% to R215.55, while Sasol dropped 0.63%.

Rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev lost 0.95% to R1,468.11, British American Tobacco 1.46% to R901.46, and Richemont 2.27% to R107.55.

Bidvest gained 1.94% to R159.80 and Imperial Holding 1.41% to R163.13.

AngloGold Ashanti was higher 0.78% to R132.30 and Goldfields 0.84% to R47.01.

Anglo American Platinum was up 1.57% to R313.49.

FirstRand gained 1.24% to R48.40 while Barclay’s Africa lost 0.97% R142.38.

In property, Growthpoint lost 0.41% to R24.50 and Redefine 0.57%.

Naspers lost 1.41% to R2,494.

At the close, European markets and US markets were lower, as the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.44% in early trade. The Nasdaq fell 0.89%, and the S&P 500 0.67%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.42%, the CAC 40 0.59% and the DAX 0.61%.

Minutes released by the European Central Bank on Thursday showed that the bank was worried about how best to communicate increasing confidence in the eurozone economy without roiling markets, Dow Jones Newswires said.

Most analysts interpreted the minutes from the past US Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday as hawkish, though this did little to support the greenback. The lack of inflationary pressures, however, appeared to be taking their toll on the appetite for more rate increases among some policy makers, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The platinum price was down 0.48% to $905.78 an ounce and gold 0.26% to $1,223.82 an ounce.

Brent crude was 1.44% higher at $48.911 a barrel.