Rand back under R13.40/$ after 2% dive

The rand, which weakened to R13.50/$ on Wednesday after the ANC announced it intended nationalising the Reserve Bank, was trading at R13.39/$ on Thursday morning.

The rand has weakened more than 5% from the R12.80/$ it was trading at on June 27 before the ANC’s national policy conference commenced.

Though sensible voices within the ruling party managed to tone down the racist "white monopoly capital" rhetoric scripted by UK spin-doctors Bell Pottinger, proposals for clamping down on media freedom and other moves towards authoritarianism were adopted.

With the bulk of the JSE’s top 40 now comprising rand hedges whose operations are outside of SA, the falling rand helped the index gain 0.92% on Wednesday.

No JSE company results are scheduled for Thursday, and the only economic data diarised is May’s electricity generation report from Statistics SA.

The onset of winter is likely to have caused a rise in household electricity consumption, while factory consumption will have dropped, given the gloomy picture of the state SA’s manufacturing sector.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning were lower. The drop was generally blamed on the minutes of the June 13-14 meeting of the US’s monetary policy body, the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC), which were released at 8pm Johannesburg time.

The minutes showed there was no consensus among committee members on the pace at which the US central bank should sell the $4.5-trillion of assets bought after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Uncertainty over how quickly the US will raise interest rates caused Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index to fall 0.5% and Shanghai’s composite index to fall 0.45%.