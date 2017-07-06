MARKET WRAP: JSE loses steam after firm opening as rand stabilises

After a firm opening the JSE closed weaker on Thursday as a stable rand supported banks and retailers, with industrials retreating on a softer performance from market heavyweight Naspers.

After weakening to R13.5111 to the dollar in intra-day trade the rand firmed to R13.4231 in the early evening, as the dollar lost ground against the euro on a dovish message from the European Central Bank, and the marginally hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve as revealed in the June minutes released on Wednesday.

The dollar also weakened on private-sector jobs data indicating 158,000 jobs were created in June from an expected 185,000. The euro was at $1.1405 from $1.1352 in early evening trade.

Bond yields weakened with the R186 bid at 8.92% from 8.85%.

The all share closed 0.38% lower at 52,285.10 points with industrials leading on the downside, closing 0.78% lower. Resources lost 0.12%. Food and drug retailers added 0.41% and financials 0.26%.

Naspers closed 1.41% off at R2,494.

Sasol lost 0.63% to R372.88. Exxaro rose 1.08% to R97.39.

Among global miners BHP gained 0.96% to R215.55 but Anglo American dropped 0.28% to R182.98.

Richemont ended the day 2.27% lower at R107.55 and British American Tobacco dropped 1.46% to R901.46.

Discovery rose 1% to R129.90 and Sanlam added 0.90% to R67.10.

Trading was characterised by low volumes, reaching R10.8bn at the close, as the market eyed overall US jobs data set to be released on Friday. Disappointing US non-farm payroll data could mean a more measured approach to the Fed’s current cycle of increasing interest rates.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the minutes of the June Fed meeting, and subsequent comments from officials, suggested a growing likelihood that the Fed would initiate its balance sheet run-off plan in September.

Platinum and gold stocks were weaker despite a recovery in Brent crude to $48.82 a barrel, 1.25% higher. The gold price shed 0.30% to $1,223.19 an ounce and platinum lost 0.40% to $906.58 an ounce.

The futures market followed a weaker JSE. The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.59% lower at 46,220 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,392 from Wednesday’s 20,304.

With Karl Gernetzky