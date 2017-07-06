JSE pares gains to trade relatively flat

The JSE reversed early gains to trade relatively flat at lunchtime on Thursday as mild losses in the industrial sector countered a steady recovery in some of the big diversified miners.

The all share was flat at 52,510.20 points as industrial stocks slipped 0.25%, suggesting a degree of profit-taking as the sector has risen 5% since the start of July, boosted mainly by a weaker rand.

Positive momentum was still in play for some resource stocks, including BHP which has gained 8% over the past two weeks, partly on account of a weaker currency, which analysts said would continue as one of the themes for the remainder of 2017.

The rand was edgy at R13.46 to the dollar, a lot weaker than the R12.56 to the dollar seen a little more than three weeks ago. The ANC’s proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank has weighed on sentiment.

"We’re heading closer to that northern hemisphere summer period when markets often drift lower rather than higher," said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management. "Locally, we’re going to get a lot of political noise over the next few months and that could also weigh on the market and impact the currency."

In Europe, share markets were a little weaker at midday following a mixed session in Asia. US stock futures pointed to a positive opening on Wall Street this afternoon.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said trading activity in global markets would likely remain contained pending, among other things, the release of the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The world’s largest economy is expected to have created 177,000 jobs in June, according to Trading Economics, from 130,000 in May. The jobs report will likely shape the Federal Reserve’s path on interest rates.

On the JSE, BHP was up 1.86% to R217.47, but Northam Platinum shed 2.66% to R39.46 and Lonmin lost 3.56% to R11.38.

Healthcare stocks were mixed, with Netcare gaining 2.69% to R25.60 and Adcock Ingram gaining 2.5% to R59.45.