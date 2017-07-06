JSE opens firmer as rand calms after sharp decline

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday as banks and financials recovered on a relatively calmer rand.

The rand was hardly changed around R13.40/$ in early-morning trade, off Wednesday’s weakest levels, which it reached after the recommendation by the ANC at its policy conference that the Reserve Bank be nationalised.

The stable rand supported locally focused shares, including retailers, with gold shares slightly off on an unchanged dollar, which showed little reaction the release of the US Federal Reserve’s June minutes, which were judged to be only slightly hawkish.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat on Wednesday in subdued trade with many traders still away following the July 4 holiday.

"The upbeat performance materialised despite the Fed minutes indicating a continued determination to raise rates on muted inflation levels," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

Asian markets were weaker, with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.44% and the Hang Seng 0.18%.

At 9.54am the all share was 0.25% higher at 52,612.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.24%. Banks were up 0.95%, financials 0.64%, property 0.49% and general retailers 0.43%. The gold index shed 0.23%.

Among individual share on the JSE, Standard Bank gained 1.13% to R148.30, Nedbank 1.42% to R211.99 and FirstRand 1.04% to 1.04% to R48.70.

Liberty Holdings rose 0.93% to R113.75 and Discovery 0.75% to R129.58, among financials.

Mr Price lifted 0.96% to R156.40.

Among property stocks, Rockcastle jumped 2.18% to R37.44.

Naspers firmed 0.32% to R2,537.69.