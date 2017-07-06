Futures track lower JSE all share and Dow

Futures were weaker on Thursday after the JSE all share closed lower, with major US equity markets under pressure — this, after signals that central banks would proceed with monetary policy tightening.

Market sentiment was risk-off, after global markets reacted to the release of minutes from both the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) meetings in June. The minutes were regarded as signalling that both the Fed and ECB would keep to their promises of unwinding their balance sheets, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.42% to 21,388.42 points in early evening trade, SA-time.

The all share was 0.38% lower at 52‚285.1 points and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.52% down. Industrials lost 0.78% and resources 0.12%.

Banks gained 0.18%‚ property 0.17%‚ and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

At 5.39pm the rand was at R13.4527 from R13.3835.

Brent crude was up 1.4% to $48.89.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index down 0.59% at 46,220 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,392 from Wednesday’s 20‚304.