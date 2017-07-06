European shares weaker ahead of ECB minutes

London — Oil recovered from a heavy fall while European stocks and bonds were in the red on Thursday, as markets waited to see if European Central Bank (ECB) meeting minutes would give clues on the bank’s next moves.

The Federal Reserve gave mixed signals on Wednesday.

Markets were sandwiched between what had been the largely inconclusive Fed minutes and Friday’s US jobs data, and the start of a Group of 20 (G-20) summit that has risen in importance following this week’s long-range missile test by North Korea.

The euro and the dollar were flat against each other but the rand, Turkish lira and Russian rouble buckled again after a wave of emerging-market selling on Wednesday.

Bond yields, which drive global borrowing costs, were pushing higher again, with benchmark US treasuries up for the sixth day in the past seven at just more than 2.34%. European yields and southern eurozone ones in particular were up too as investors waited to see whether the ECB would signal it is closer to unwinding extraordinary stimulus after the Fed’s minutes had shown it was still split.

"They want the process to look like paint drying," Charles Schwab UK MD Kully Samra said of the Fed’s stimulus reduction. "The S&P 500 is up 9% this year, so we are discouraging our clients to do anything dramatic."

Brent oil was at $48.35 a barrel in early European trading as it recovered 1% of the 4% lost on Wednesday after rising Opec exports had raised fresh questions about the group’s plans to cut back supply.

Gold was off 0.2% at $1,224.24/oz, although it was up from an eight-week low of $1,217.14 it had hit the previous day.

Meanwhile, the dollar was stalled at ¥113.32 as it consolidated a near 1% gain this week and was also hovering at $1.13495 to the euro.

Traders were wary of making any sudden moves before a flurry of US data later, including ADP employment, ISM nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) and the initial jobless claims report, all of which are appetisers ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls numbers.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended down 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.5% as a stronger yen depressed the outlook for export earnings.

Trading in Asia has been buffeted this week by tension on the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired a missile, which US officials concluded was an intercontinental ballistic missile, into Japanese waters.

In Europe, earnings were back in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% ahead of the ECB’s minutes. Eurozone blue chips and Britain’s FTSE 100 were down a similar amount.

