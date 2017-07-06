Bonds weaker following calls to nationalise the Reserve Bank

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Thursday morning, taking their cue from the rand, which dropped sharply during its previous session, after ANC’s proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

The local currency weakened by more than 2% against the US dollar on Wednesday after the proposal made at the ANC’s policy conference.

Bonds, which usually track the rand, weakened accordingly.

At 09.02 the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.855% from Wednesday’s 8.850%.

Calls to nationalise the Bank, were sparked by Public Protector Busisiwe Mhwebane’s recommendations last month, to have the bank’s constitutional mandate changed. The Bank and the Treasury are challenging this in court.

Treasury One currency dealer Phillip Pearce said while the "first reaction to the headlines by many in the market was shock and horror", the ANC did reiterate the importance of an independent Reserve Bank, which was lost in the panic.

"Also, remember this is only a policy proposal for the December conference, which will need to be voted on, so we are getting ahead of ourselves as we predict impending doom," said Pearce.