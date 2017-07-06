Bonds weaken slightly despite improved business confidence figures

South African bonds were marginally weaker shortly before midday on Thursday, despite the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) reporting increased business confidence in June.

On Tuesday, Sacci said business confidence improved due in part to merchandise export volumes and lower inflation.

Sacci’s business confidence index was up 1.7 points to 94.9 in June from 93.2 in May.

The index averaged 95 points in the first six months of 2017 compared with 93.6 in the first six months of 2016, and 93.3 in the second half of 2016.

At 11.35am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.87% from 8.85% and the R207 to 7.73% from R7.725%.

The rand was at R13.458 to the dollar from R13.3835.

Analysts have said positive sentiment towards emerging-market bonds, and in particular South African bonds, had recently waned somewhat from levels seen earlier in 2017.

Volatility in the local currency due to political risk was seen as a deterrent to the possibility that the Reserve Bank might cut interest rates.

Analysts have said SA’s economic outlook was below that of many other emerging-market economies, with a number of recent economic data releases indicating that global growth was picking up.

Actual growth falling below potential growth raises prospects for a more accommodative monetary policy stance, but an interest-rate cut would require inflation to fall towards 4.5% in 2017 — something not yet widely anticipated, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a note on Wednesday.

An interest-rate decrease would narrow the relative yield between South African bonds and foreign bonds.

Globally, markets had been waiting for the release of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting’s minutes in June, on Wednesday. Minutes from the European Central Bank’s June meeting were expected later on Thursday.

The Fed minutes struck a hawkish tone, but South African bonds were expected to find stability at higher levels ahead of the release of ahead of US nonfarm payroll data on Friday, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said.