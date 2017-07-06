Bonds maintain weaker bias as rand trades lower

South African bonds maintained a weaker bias on Thursday afternoon, with the yield on benchmark R186 bond creeping closer to 9%, its worst since early April.

Local bonds are reeling from a decline in the value of the rand, which has become increasingly sensitive to local political news. The ANC’s proposal to nationalise the Reserve Bank, whose key role and functions have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, affected sentiment.

For its part, the ruling party sought to calm nerves, saying the independence of the Bank would be protected.

Late in June, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane controversially recommended that the Bank’s mandate be tweaked to look after the socio-economic wellbeing of citizens‚ rather than protecting the value of the currency.

The other theme which analysts say would reduce the appetite for emerging markets is the rise in bond yields in developed markets. To this end, the yield on Germany’s 10-year benchmark note rose to 0.5491%, its highest since early 2016.

"There are combinations of factors discouraging investors on the local bond market, including the ruling party conference [statements] and a risk-off stance on the broader emerging-market asset base," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Securities.

At 3.49pm, the local R186 government bond yielded 8.92%, the worst since April 11 when the country was dealing with the fall-out of changes to the Cabinet that saw Pravin Gordhan removed as finance minister.