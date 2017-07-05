Rand hedges and miners lift the JSE all share into positive territory

The JSE closed higher on Wednesday as miners and rand hedges rallied on a weaker rand.

The rand weakened almost 2% to the dollar at the close of the JSE, after the ANC resolved to press for nationalisation of the Reserve Bank.

The all share was 0.83% higher at 52,483.9 points and the blue-chip top 40 was up 0.92%.

Industrials gained 1.04%, the gold index added 2.44%, platinums 1.87%, resources 1.24%, and food and drug retailers 1.34%.

Banks lost 0.24% and general retailers 0.78%.

The ANC’s policy resolution to nationalise the Bank while still guaranteeing its independence failed to halt the rand from sliding to its weakest level since May.

Analysts said political risk remained the greatest deterrent to the likelihood of the Reserve Bank cutting interest rates to boost economic growth.

The rand was likely to remain volatile until the ANC’s elective conference in December and the Bank was likely to defer cutting interest rates until early 2018, said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy. South African equity valuations had improved meaningfully in the past three years, but a turnaround in confidence was necessary to unlock strong South African equity returns, she said.

Diversified miner BHP gained 1.43% to R213.50.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev was up 0.71% to R1,482.17, British American Tobacco 2.91% to R914.83, and Richemont 0.94% to R110.05.

Bidvest lost 2.34% to R156.76 and Imperial Holdings fell 2.49% to R160.86.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 2.45% to R131.28, Gold Fields 1.77% to R46.62 and Sibanye 2.97% to R15.60.

Anglo American Platinum was up 1.46% to R308.63 and Impala Platinum 2.71% to R37.85.

Naspers was up 1.68% to R2,529.71.

Aspen Pharmacare gained 2.53% to R297.84 while Adcock Ingram lost 1.89% to R58.

Woolworths lost 0.94% to R62.25, Mr Price 1.02% to R154.91 and Truworths was down 1.34% to R70.54.

Steinhoff rose 0.93% to R69.12.

At the close of the JSE the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.14%.

European markets were flat, with the FTSE 100 up 0.1%.

US and UK markets were mixed at the close of the JSE, with the focus still on the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting. The minutes will be closely scrutinised for signs of intent to begin monetary policy tightening, but the big release this week will be the US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, Dow Jones Newswires said.

The platinum price was down 1.28% to $902.47 an ounce and gold 0.17% to $1,221.05. Brent crude lost 3.48% to $47.92 a barrel.

The rand was at R13.4183 to the dollar from R13.1889.