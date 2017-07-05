Oil dips on news that Opec shipments rose again

Singapore — Oil dipped on Wednesday, pulled down by another rise in Opec supplies despite a pledge to cut production, but geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula and the Middle East put a floor under prices.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $49.55 a barrel at 4.56am GMT, down 6c or 0.1% from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $46.99 a barrel, down 8c or 0.2%.

Despite the dips, both markets have recovered about 12% from recent lows on June 21, although crude prices seem locked below $50 a barrel.

"Oil bulls have numerous obstacles to overcome," said Stephen Schork of the Schork Report, pointing to rising output from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and high production in the US.

Opec exports rose for a second month in June, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research, despite its pledge to hold back production between January this year and March 2018 in order to prop up prices.

Opec exported 25.92-million barrels a day in June, 450,000 barrels a day above May and 1.9-million barrels a day more than a year earlier.

"The market remains sensitive to reports of higher supply," ANZ said.

Despite ample supplies, traders said that prices were kept from falling further due to global security risks following North Korea’s repeated missile tests and the political crisis between Qatar and an alliance of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Rising geopolitical risks should provide some support to gold and oil prices," ANZ bank said on Wednesday.

Reuters