JSE pushes gains to three-week highs helped by weaker rand

The JSE maintained gains at lunchtime on Wednesday, supported by trade in a handful of big companies in the industrial and resource sectors.

The all share was up 0.51% to 53,313.60 points, its best in three weeks, as the industrial-25 and resource-10 indices gained 0.70% and 0.76, respectively.

The rally in the local share market coincided with renewed weakness in the rand, which tends to favour dual-listed shares. The local currency has weakened to below R13.30 to the dollar in about six weeks.

Shares in Naspers, Africa’s biggest company by market value at about R1.2-trillion, recovered after dropping 4% on Tuesday. The losses tracked Hong Kong-based Tencent in which Naspers had a 33% interest.

Big diversified resources were the main drivers in the resource sector, as gold miners and platinums fell on account of weaker underlying metal prices. The platinum price fell towards the $900 an ounce mark, which would mark its lowest since early May.

"Generally, the all share has become oversold over the past while, particularly mining shares following the release of the Mining Charter," said Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke. The initial negative reaction had been "overdone".

Europe’s leading markets were marginally higher at midday, following a broadly positive close in Asia.

Investors appeared to take geopolitical concerns involving North Korea in their stride. The country launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week‚ triggering a condemnation from world leaders.

Among individual shares, BHP was up 1.39% to R213.43, while Glencore gained 2.7% to R53.30. ArcelorMittal SA was off 4.44% to R5.16.

Private equity group Brait was off 1.91% to R60.70, while transport and logistics group Imperial lost 1.28% to R162.85.

Naspers was up 1.41% to R2,523.01 and mobile operator MTN gained 1.33% to R117.07.

Financial services group Alexander Forbes was off 4.56% to R6.70, while paper and pulp group Sappi rose 1.46% to R90.20.