JSE higher on weaker rand and as Naspers recovers

The JSE closed higher on Wednesday as the weaker rand supported industrials and miners, but with banks and general retailers weakening.

The rand lost 2% to the dollar after the ANC’s economic transformation committee at the party’s policy conference recommended that the ANC nationalise the Reserve Bank.

The rand traded in a range of R13.14 and R13.49 to the dollar and weakened sharply after the recommendation became public.

The rand also weakened against the backdrop of a softer dollar and lower commodity prices. The dollar was firmer ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s June minutes in the evening, which are expected to reflect the Fed’s hawkish tone, as evinced by last month’s interest rate hike.

The rand was at R13.3965 to the dollar in early evening trade, firming marginally after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he supported the independence of the Reserve Bank. Gigaba said that the proposed constitutional amendment by the Public Protector was not necessary as the protection of the currency by the Bank is already done in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth.

The rand is likely to remain volatile until the ANC elective conference in December and the Reserve Bank is likely to defer cutting interest rates until early 2018, said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.

South African equity valuations have improved meaningfully in the past three years, but a turnaround in confidence is necessary to unlock strong South African equity returns, she said.

Bond yields rose slightly on the weaker rand. The R186 was bid at 8.85% from 8.78%.

The all share closed 0.83% higher at 52,483.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.92%. The gold index was up 2.44%, platinums 1.87%, food and drug retailers 1.34%, resources 1.24%, industrials 1.04% and property 0.72%. General retailers dropped 0.78% and banks 0.24%.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco jumped 2.91% to R914.83. After falling 4% on Tuesday, Naspers rebounded 1.68% to R2,529.71. Sappi added 2.08% to R90.75.

Sibanye Gold was up 2.97% to R15.60 and AngloGold Ashanti added 2.45% to R131.28.

Massmart shed 1.11% to R105.74.

The futures market followed a firmer JSE. The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.86% at 46,481 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,304 from Tuesday’s 16,664.

With Karl Gernetzky