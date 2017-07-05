JSE firms after weaker opening

After opening flat with a weaker bias, the JSE was slightly higher on Wednesday morning as geopolitical tension continued to weigh on global equity markets.

The ANC national policy conference concludes on Wednesday, with clarity expected on which policy proposals have been adopted.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.19% higher at 52,149.6, with industrials up 0.14% and the blue-chip top 40 rising 0.21%.

Most of the main indices had posted gains, with platinum shares up 0.17%, banks rising 0.34% and resources up 0.39%.

The gold index, however, was 0.44% weaker, even though the gold price was slightly higher, gaining from nervousness on global markets over developments on the Korean peninsula.

BHP Billiton gained 0.71% to R211.99 and Anglo American was up 0.35% at R183.71.

British American Tobacco dropped 0.62% while Anheuser-Busch Inbev fell 1.43% to R1,450.78.

Standard Bank was up 0.51% at R146.79 and FirstRand added 0.43% to R48.56.

Naspers was up 0.6% at R2,502.88, a day after shares in Tencent dropped after the company announced it would limit the amount of time users could spend on its most popular mobile game. This followed criticism from Chinese state-run media of the societal and health impacts of prolonged gaming. Naspers closed more than 4% weaker on Tuesday.

Geopolitical tension continued to weigh on global equities, with European markets also watching for retail sales data from the eurozone.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.09% while the Dax 30 in Frankfurt had lost 0.06% and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.1%

Asian bourses were pressured on Wednesday as a result of North Korea’s launch of a newly developed long-range ballistic missile.

North Korea claimed the missile it launched on Tuesday was capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warheads, and experts said it was probably capable of hitting Alaska.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.25%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.4%.

US markets were closed on Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday, resulting in subdued trade on the local bourse.