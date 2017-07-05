Futures track higher JSE and US tech-stock rally

South African futures tracked the JSE higher on Tuesday, while US markets were mixed.

The all share was 0.83% higher at 52‚483 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.92%.

Industrials gained 1.04%‚ the gold index added 2.44%‚ platinums 1.87%‚ resources 1.24%‚ and food and drug retailers 1.34%.

Banks lost 0.24% and general retailers 0.78%.

In the US, technology stocks were buoyed by an announcement after Nvidia announced an artificial intelligence partnership with Chinese internet giant Baidu, said Dow Jones Newswires.

Energy stocks were under pressure from the falling price of Brent crude, the newswire said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.07%. The S&P 500 was flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.44%.

In early evening trade, gold was unchanged at $1,223.04 an ounce while platinum lost 0.89% to R905.98. Brent crude was down 3.1% at $48.11 a barrel.

At 5.46pm, the rand was at R13.4169 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.1889.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index up 0.86% at 46,481 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,304 from Tuesday’s 16,664.