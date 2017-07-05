Markets

Extreme volatility looms for iron ore, mine developer warns

05 July 2017 - 06:12 Rebecca Keenan
Picture: ISTOCK

Perth — Iron ore markets are heading for a bumpy ride in the next couple of years, marked by price swings as the steel industry in China restructures, according to the developer of a planned $3.7bn mine in Australia.

"Extreme volatility is going to be a hallmark of the market for at least a year or two," said Andrew Stocks, MD of Iron Road, whose partner in the mine, port and rail project is China Railway Group, the world’s second-largest infrastructure builder.

Iron ore has swung from a bear to a bull market within three months, rebounding from a year low of $53.36 a tonne in June on a surge driven by mills in China boosting purchases to replenish inventories, with higher-grade ore in demand.

This volatility was the result of the Chinese market moving to a cleaner, leaner production phase, said Stocks, who expects prices to average about $70 a tonne over the longer term.

"You have got a fair bit of iron ore around the world," he said last week. This oversupply had led to record stockpiles sitting at ports and mills, which might take a year to recede to a reasonable level, he said.

BHP said last week that it expected a smoothing out of the recent volatility. The addition of low-cost supply coming from rivals including Vale’s S11D project would result in fewer short, sharp shocks in the price.

Goldman Sachs said prices were heading lower and Citigroup forecast a fall to the $40s.

Ore with 62% content delivered to Qingdao has jumped about 20% from the year low in June and is trading near the highest level since May. Prices were at $64.29 a tonne on Monday, according to Metal Bulletin.

Iron Road is in talks with China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank about providing up to $3bn in financing for the project, which will produce about 20-million tonnes a year of iron concentrate.

Bloomberg

