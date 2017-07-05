Dollar pulls oil further down after Opec news snaps rally

London — Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, ending their longest bull run in over five years, as climbing Opec exports and a stronger dollar turned sentiment more bearish.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 69c, or 1.4%, at $48.92 a barrel by 9am GMT, deepening an earlier decline.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 80c, or 1.7%, at $46.27 a barrel, after reaching a fresh one-month high of $47.32 earlier in the session.

"High June Opec production and the recent strengthening of the dollar should cap any attempt to push prices higher," said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Exports by the oil cartel Opec climbed for a second month in June, Thomson Reuters Oil Research data showed.

Opec exported 25.92-million barrels a day in June, up 450,000 barrels a day from May and 1.9-million barrels a day more than a year earlier.

The rise in exports comes despite Opec’s vow to rein in production until March 2018 and follows hot on the heels of Reuters’ monthly Opec production survey which found output jumped to a 2017 high last month as Opec members Nigeria and Libya continued to pump more.

Traders were also eyeing weekly US crude inventory data, delayed by a day due to the US public holiday on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expect weekly crude stocks to have fallen by 2.8-million barrels. The weekly data showed a surprise rise in inventories last week.

A firmer dollar also provided less incentive to invest in greenback-denominated commodities such as crude oil.

Ongoing global security risks prevented any significant downside including North Korea’s missile test and a political crisis between Qatar and an alliance of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Rising geopolitical risks should provide some support to gold and oil prices," ANZ Bank said on Wednesday.

