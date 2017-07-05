Bonds stabilise in as global yields ease

South African bonds were stable on Wednesday shortly before midday as the upward trend in global bond yields eased.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said central bankers in Sweden, Australia and the eurozone had not maintained "the hawkish trend in commentary seen last week" and this had helped to break the upward trend in global yields.

Futuregrowth portfolio manager Wikus Furstenberg said: "Our long-held view of unsustainably low developed market bond yields received some attention over the past week as several central banks raised the issue of future policy normalisation."

He said that although nonresident buying of local currency bonds had "lost a bit of momentum over the last month, the actual holding is still of frightening proportions. This is a very weak technical position should monetary policy normalisation become more broad based."

At 11.32am the bid on the R186 bond was unchanged from Tuesday’s 8.78% and that of the R207 at 7.66% from 7.76%.