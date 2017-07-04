Rand slips to six-week low against dollar amid rising geopolitical tension

The rand continued its weakening path on Tuesday afternoon, touching R13.27 to the dollar for first time in six weeks.

Analysts attributed the latest bout of rand weakness to rising geopolitical tension after North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile test drew condemnation from some world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

"It would appear that the flows are moving into the dollar, which is treated as a safe-haven play for now," said Tony van Dyk, currency dealer at Iquad Treasury.

The geopolitics put pressure on the rand, which has been on a slippery slope since last week when major central banks, notably the UK and the US, suggested that interest rates could rise in the coming months.

High interest rates could potentially slow funds coming into emerging markets, which have helped prop up the rand, acting as buffer against inflation.

The release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting on Wednesday will likely attract some attention, as will the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, as markets gauge the Fed’s thinking on future rates.

Investors will also be paying close attention to the ANC policy conference, which ends on Wednesday. There are some fears the ruling party could switch to populist economic policies to shore up electoral support.

At 4pm, the rand was at R13.2516 to the dollar from R13.2155‚ at R15.0306 to the euro from R15.0175, and at R17.1330 to the pound from R17.0980.

The euro was at $1.1342 from $1.1364.