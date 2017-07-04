Oil rally fades, but ‘shaky hands’ have left the market

London — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, halting a run of eight straight days of gains on signs that a persistent rise in US crude production is running out of steam.

Brent crude futures fell by 22c to $49.46 a barrel by 9.27am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading down 20c at $46.87 a barrel.

The falls came after both benchmarks recovered about 12% from their recent lows on June 21.

Many traders closed positions ahead of Tuesday’s US Independence Day holiday, while Brent also faced technical resistance as it approached $50 a barrel, traders said.

Despite this, the market’s outlook has shifted somewhat.

Late May and most of June were overwhelmingly bearish as US output rose and doubts grew over the ability of oil cartel Opec to hold back enough production to tighten the market.

But sentiment began to shift towards the end of June, when US data showed a dip in US oil output and a slight fall in drilling for new production.

"The fact that prices have not come under any noticeable pressure of late points to a shift in sentiment," Commerzbank said on Tuesday.

"This may be related to the fact that most of the ‘shaky hands’ have withdrawn from the market by now," the bank added.

Prices rose in recent days despite Opec production hitting a 2017 high of 32.72-million barrels a day in June, according to a Reuters survey.

The group’s efforts to rebalance the market have been undermined by rising production from Libya and Nigeria, who are exempt from the cuts.

Libya is currently pumping about 1-million barrels a day of crude, a four-year high.

"We see a recovery for oil prices in the second half of 2017 from current levels, with Opec production cuts, a slowdown in global supply growth and seasonally firming demand driving up prices," BMI Research said, although it added that "large-volume supply additions will keep price growth flat year on year in 2018."

BMI said it expected Brent to average $54 a barrel in the second half of this year, and to average $55 a barrel in 2018.

It expected WTI to average $51 in the second half of 2017 and $52 next year.

Reuters