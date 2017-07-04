Naspers drags JSE all share lower while platinum and gold shares shine

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as platinum and gold stocks rallied, while industrials retreated on a weaker Naspers.

Retailers and banks disregarded a softer rand.

Resources ended the day higher in subdued trade as US markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday. Volumes traded were low, at R10.8bn — about half that of an average trading day.

Market focus was on heavyweight Naspers for most of the day following a sharp drop in Tencent, of which it owns about a third, in Hong Kong trade. Tencent’s fall came after the Chinese authorities clamped down on play-time by under-18s on popular online games in the country.

According to reports, under-12s will be limited to one hour of playing a day, and will not be able to log on after 9pm. Those between 12 and 18 years of age can play at most two hours per day. Parents have also been given access to a platform which allows them to monitor and control their child’s playing.

Tencent is the biggest game downloading company in China.

Herenya Capital Advisors trader Petri Redelinghuys said as a trader he would buy into Naspers at a level of R2,480. "That represents a short-term resistance level with limited risk." Over the longer term R2,800 was a major hurdle as it represented its previous record high, reached on May 22, Redelinghuys said.

Naspers makes up about 16% of the all share’s R13.7-trillion market value and closed 4.37% lower at R2,488.

Rand-hedges had a mixed day despite a weaker rand with the local currency losing ground to R13.2769/$ before recovering again.

The platinum price was up 0.98% to $913.34 an ounce while gold rose 0.25% to $1,223.43. Brent crude added 0.41% to $49.79 a barrel.

Analysts said sentiment on the JSE remained negative as the market adopted a wait-and-see attitude, mainly relating to decisions adopted at the ANC’s policy conference.

Besides feeble economic outcomes, SA continued to experience high government debt ratios and attendant credit-rating downgrades, with confidence readings depressed on political and economic policy volatility, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

"Looking forward, SA growth is expected to remain below both world and the sub-Saharan region’s forecasts," Bishop said.

The all share closed 0.22% lower at 52,049.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.38%. Industrials dropped 1.15%. The gold index added 2.53%, platinums 1.57%, resources 1.33%, food and drug retailers 0.84% and banks 0.69%.

Anglo American gained 0.97% to R183.07 and BHP 1.75% to R210.50.

British American Tobacco dropped 0.77% to R889.

Industrial group Barloworld gained 3.05% to R111.44, Grindrod 3.94% to R11.34 and Imperial Holdings 0.28% to R164.96.

Gold Fields gained 2.97% to R45.81 and Impala Platinum 1.96% to R36.85.

Standard Bank climbed 0.99% to R146.05, FirstRand 0.98% to R48.35 and Barclays Africa 0.64% to R144.42.

Old Mutual closed 1.06% higher at R33.52.

Retailer Mr Price rose 0.65% to R156.51 and Pick n Pay 0.70% to R59.01.

In property, Hyprop added 0.99% to R117.63 and New Europe Property Investments 1.03% to R169.27.

MTN rose 1.05% to R115.53, Tiger Brands 1.23% to R376.05 and Curro Holdings 1.50% to R44.74.