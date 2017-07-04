MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as Naspers counters broader gains

Gains across the majority of indices failed to lift the JSE all share into positive territory on Tuesday, with heavyweight Naspers the main drag.

Naspers extended losses incurred last week after news that its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Tencent announced it would limit the time children spent playing its primary video game, Honour of Kings.

The all share closed 0.22% lower at 52,049.3 points, and the blue-chip top 40 index 0.38%.

Gold miners gained 2.53%, resources 1.33%, platinums 1.57%, banks 0.69%, financials 0.61%, and food and drug retailers 0.84%.

Industrials lost 1.15%, led by Naspers which lost 4.37% to R2,448.

Markets remained risk-off due to the US Independence Day holiday, but global equities have been boosted in recent sessions by positive data releases pointing to an up-tick in global economic growth. This has helped lift commodities, but there may be profit-taking in coming sessions, Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

"Commodities have enjoyed a brisk counter-trend rally in recent sessions‚ fuelled largely by marginally improved Chinese macro-economic data and the weaker dollar‚" Momentum SP Reid said.

BHP gained 1.75% to R210.50.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 0.83% to R1,471.77 while British American Tobacco lost 0.77% to R889.

Goldfields gained 2.97% to R45.81, AngloGold Ashanti 2.49% to R128.14, Sibanye 2.23% to R15.15, and Harmony 2.46% to R21.70.

FirstRand lifted 0.98% to R48.35, Standard Bank 0.99% to R146.05 and Barclays Africa 0.64% to R144.42.

Old Mutual was up 1.06% to R33.52 and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings 1.21% to R39.41.

Vodacom gained 1.01% to R165.77 and MTN 1.05% to R115.53.

Aspen Pharmacare was up 1.89% to R290.50 and Ascendis 1.73% to R21.75.

In its third-quarter outlook, Investec lowered its South African GDP growth forecast to 0.6% year on year from 0.8% saying the high risk of volatility for the rand would remain due to possible further credit ratings downgrades or a risk-off global environment. "Business confidence has essentially remained at depressed levels since 2009, with private-sector fixed investment contracting over the period," Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.49% at 46,073 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,664 from Monday’s 17,666.

In early evening trade, gold was up 0.26% at $1,223.45 an ounce and platinum 1.04% to R913.41. Brent crude had gained 0.21% to $49.70.

The rand was at R13.1948 to the dollar from R13.2155 previously.

Bonds were firmer with the R186 bid at 8.77% from 8.81% and the R207 at 7.66% from 7.685%.