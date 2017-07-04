JSE dips as Naspers losses pull all share lower, despite gains in other sectors

The JSE dipped on Tuesday as a fairly sharp drop in Naspers undermined the industrial sector, countering a fairly broad-based rally in other segments of the market.

The all share index was off 0.16% at 52,081.70 points at lunchtime, as the industrial index shed 0.85% after Naspers dropped 3.41% to R2,512.92.

Naspers accounts for about 16% of the all share’s R13.7-trillion market value. The drop in the share price tracked losses in Hong Kong-based Tencent, of which it owns about a third.

Gold miners rose along with platinums amid a slight rebound in underlying metal prices, and boosted further by a weaker rand environment.

"Commodities have enjoyed a brisk counter-trend rally in recent sessions, fuelled largely by marginally improved Chinese macroeconomic data and the weaker dollar," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said in a note.

"The overall trend remains biased to the downside and in the next session or two profit-taking will emerge on commodities."

Financial stocks and retailers also attracted a fair amount of buying support, as did healthcare stocks, which have had a rough ride so far in 2017.

Trading volumes overall were relatively light, with a public holiday in the US draining liquidity from markets.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly weaker at midday, following a negative session in Asia.

Among some individual stocks on the JSE, Sibanye Gold was up 3.1% to R15.28, with Impala Platinum gaining 3.04% to R37.24. AngloGold Ashanti was up 2.58% to R128.26.

Aspen was up 2.03% to R290.88, with Adcock Ingram gaining 2.11% to R59.99.

FirstRand was up 1.19% to R48.45, with Barclays Africa lifting 1.32% to R145.40.