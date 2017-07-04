Markets

JSE dips as Naspers losses pull all share lower, despite gains in other sectors

04 July 2017 - 13:55 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE dipped on Tuesday as a fairly sharp drop in Naspers undermined the industrial sector, countering a fairly broad-based rally in other segments of the market.

The all share index was off 0.16% at 52,081.70 points at lunchtime, as the industrial index shed 0.85% after Naspers dropped 3.41% to R2,512.92.

Naspers accounts for about 16% of the all share’s R13.7-trillion market value. The drop in the share price tracked losses in Hong Kong-based Tencent, of which it owns about a third.

Gold miners rose along with platinums amid a slight rebound in underlying metal prices, and boosted further by a weaker rand environment.

"Commodities have enjoyed a brisk counter-trend rally in recent sessions, fuelled largely by marginally improved Chinese macroeconomic data and the weaker dollar," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said in a note.

"The overall trend remains biased to the downside and in the next session or two profit-taking will emerge on commodities."

Financial stocks and retailers also attracted a fair amount of buying support, as did healthcare stocks, which have had a rough ride so far in 2017.

Trading volumes overall were relatively light, with a public holiday in the US draining liquidity from markets.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly weaker at midday, following a negative session in Asia.

Among some individual stocks on the JSE, Sibanye Gold was up 3.1% to R15.28, with Impala Platinum gaining 3.04% to R37.24. AngloGold Ashanti was up 2.58% to R128.26.

Aspen was up 2.03% to R290.88, with Adcock Ingram gaining 2.11% to R59.99.

FirstRand was up 1.19% to R48.45, with Barclays Africa lifting 1.32% to R145.40.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand weakens on disappointing PMI data and ANC ...
Markets
2.
Jittery US Independence Day for JSE after Nasdaq ...
Markets
3.
Nasdaq computer error sows confusion on Wall ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as rand hedges and ...
Markets
5.
Rand weakens slightly as ANC conference continues
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.