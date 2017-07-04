Futures follow lower JSE and subdued global markets

SA futures tracked the JSE weaker on Tuesday, with low volumes of trade on the local bourse while US markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.

The all share index closed 0.22% lower at 52,049.3 points, weighed down only by industrials, while the blue-chip top 40 index lost 0.38%.

Gold miners gained 2.53%, resources 1.33%, banks 0.69%, financials 0.61% and food and drug retailers 0.84%.

Industrials lost 1.15%.

Major European markets were flat, with the FTSE 100 down 0.02%, the CAC 40 0.03% and the DAX 0.05%.

In early evening trade gold was up 0.23% at $1,223.14 an ounce and platinum 0.99% to R912.91. Brent crude was flat at $49.63 a barrel.

At 5.37pm the rand was at R13.1915 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.2155.

The local near-dated, top 40 Alsi futures index was down 0.49% at 46,073 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,664 from Monday’s 17,666.

