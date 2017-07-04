Bonds stable but at weaker levels in early trade

The South African bond market was little changed on Tuesday morning and the trading pattern was less likely to change throughout the session due to a public holiday in the US, which usually sets the trend for global markets.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.80% in early trade, from 8.81% on Monday, although significantly weaker than the 8.51% seen a week ago.

The prospect of a rise in interest rates in some of the developed markets has taken the shine off emerging markets, including SA, that still offer relatively high real returns.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note was last at 2.3474%, while that of the equivalent UK gilt was 1.2412%. Germany’s 10-year bund stood at 0.4655%.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said local bond yields "offer value at these levels, particularly when analysed in relation to the local interest rate and inflation backdrop. As such, we expect locals to remain better buyers provided the rand can stabilise."

Inflation crept to an annual rate of 5.4% in May, from 5.3% in April, but was expected to average 5.7% in 2017, according to the Reserve Bank’s recent forecast.