Bonds slightly firmer as lower inflation keeps buyers interested

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Wednesday just before midday as global markets continued to ride the yield rally, following last week’s comments from developed markets central banks.

Hawkish comments from central bank officials in the US and Europe saw bond yields spike last week, causing a sell-off in local bonds, together with those in other emerging markets.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers Strategists said while local bonds had not escaped last week’s global sell-off, there was still some demand for high-yield emerging-market debt. "With inflation expected to decline, this was what mattered the most for local bondholders."

Market liquidity on Tuesday was generally low because of the public holiday in the US.

At 11.33am the R186 was bid at 8.79% from Monday’s 8.81% and the R207 at 7.665% from 7.685%