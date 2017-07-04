Bonds firm slightly despite global risk-off sentiment

South African bonds retained their slightly firmer bias but were little changed on Wednesday afternoon, in muted trade, as global investors eye the re-opening of US equity markets on Wednesday.

Analysts said recent high levels of interest in emerging-market yield was dropping off somewhat, after central bank comments last week that increased the expectation of monetary policy tightening in the US and UK.

At 3.30pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.8% from Monday’s 8.81% and the R207 at 7.665% from 7.685%.

The rand was at R13.2729 to the dollar from R13.2155.

Market liquidity was generally low on the day because of the US Independence Day holiday, with markets also waiting for the release of the Federal Reserve’s open market committee’s meeting minutes on Wednesday.

Bonds have not responded to recent weakness in the rand, with locals stepping in to use the sell-off by foreigners as a buying opportunity, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said. "Bond yields offer value at these levels, particularly when analysed in relation to the local interest-rate and inflation backdrop. As such, we expect locals to remain better buyers, provided the rand can stabilise," Kerr said.