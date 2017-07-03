Rand weakens on disappointing PMI data and ANC conference fears

The rand was weaker on Monday afternoon after the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released earlier, painted another grim picture of the economy, which is already in recession.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, lost ground against the dollar on Monday, which analysts said might be profit-taking ahead of the US Independence Day bank holiday on Tuesday.

US PMI data is expected later on Monday and markets in the world’s largest economy will close early.

Trading volumes were likely to be relatively subdued at the start of the week, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

In SA the PMI dropped to 46.7 points in June from 51.5 in May. A reading under 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is contracting instead of growing.

Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne cautioned against reading too much into this figure. "The PMI has frequently swung above and below the 50 mark in recent months," he said.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.1977 to the dollar from R13.0733, at R15.002 to the euro from R14.921 and at R17.1017 to the pound from R16.9876.

The euro was at $1.1364 from $1.1419.

The ANC policy conference also kept the rand on the back foot, as the ruling party attempts to find consensus on how to boost economic growth and transformation.

There are fears in some quarters the ANC will shift to populist economic policies to shore up electoral support. Focus on economic policy as opposed to political messaging was expected to increase until the conference concluded on Wednesday, Rand Merchant Bank said.